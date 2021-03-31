Railways cargo-loading up 2% over last year; revenue up 3%

The Indian Railways has been able to load 1,224.45 million tonnes (mt) of cargo till morning of March 31, marking a 2 per cent growth in loading against the same time last year, according to an official.

Revenue from freight was at ₹1.166-lakh crore, reflecting a 3 per cent increase. The data for the entire year will be marginally higher taking into account the full-day loading and revenue of March 31.

In March so far, the Railways loaded 122 mt of cargo, reflecting a 24 per cent increase against the same period last year. Revenue from freight was also up 24 per cent year-on-year, during the month.

This is despite the challenges faced by the Railways during the Covid-19 lockdown. The Railways had earlier indicated that it will load more cargo this year than last year.

Wooing road traffic

The 2 per cent growth this year is on a lower base — in fiscal 2020, the Railways had loaded one per cent less cargo against the previous year.

Increase in railway loading is an indicator of economic growth. However, it must be noted that some of this cargo moved to rail from road.

During 2020-21, the Railways upped its service to draw cargo that were moved in other modes of transport such as roads by increasing speed, cargo-moving-friendly policies and online processes.

This resulted in increased handling of cement, automobiles, parcel cargo, fruits and vegetables — that traditionally moved on roads.

The achievement was also supported by emptier tracks due to absence or fewer passenger trains for a large part of the year, which meant freight trains could move faster.