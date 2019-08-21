Railways not to use single-use plastic from Oct 2

Railways has decided to stop single-use plastics use across the network, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

All vendors and staff across Indian Railways are to be encouraged to use reusable bags to reduce plastic footprint. A pledge will be administered to cut use of plastics on October 2.

“Ministry of Railways has directed all Railway units to enforce ban on single-use plastic material, with less than 50 micron thickness, from October 2, 2019. Emphasis is on making necessary arrangements to minimize generation of plastic waste and its eco-friendly disposal,” it said.

It also appealed to its staff to reduce, reuse and refuse plastic products and to use inexpensive reusable bags to reduce plastic footprint.

“IRCTC to implement return of plastic drinking water bottles as part of extended producer responsibility,” it said, adding that plastic bottle crushing machines will be provided expeditiously.