Railways to ramp up production of Vande Bharat trains

The Indian Railways is hoping to ramp up the production of Vande Bharat trains by the end of 2022 as part of the government’s ambitious plans to expand and accelerate connectivity across the country.

According to government sources, the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai is scaling up its capacity and could manufacture as many as seven to eight Vande Bharat trains every month by this December. The Sources said that the eventual target is to escalate production further to ten such trains every month. At present, the facility manufactures four to six rakes in a month.

Separately, the Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala and the Modern Rail Coach Factory at Rae Bareilly also working on starting production of these new variant train sets.

“Preparations to start manufacture of these trains at these two facilities are also underway,” the source said.

The Ministry of Railways is hopeful of meeting the target of rolling out 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks, which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2021.

Vande Bharat Express is the country’s first indigenous semi-high speed train. Also called Train 18, the trains have 16 advanced air-conditioned coaches and can go to speeds up to 160 km per hour and have been tested at even 180 km per hour.

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019 on the New Delhi Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. The second train runs on the Delhi-Katra route.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the Ministry of Railways also floated a tender for the design and manufacture of 200 of the Vande Bharat train sets of sleeper version at the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, Latur and ICF, Chennai.

This is in line with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement in the Union Budget 2022-23 that 400 new-generation Vande Bharat Trains with better energy efficiency, and passenger riding experience will be developed and manufactured during the next three years.