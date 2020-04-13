Railways unlikely to resume passenger services beyond April 14

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Railways passenger train services are unlikely to resume beyond April 14 in the wake of Covid-19, according to multiple government officials.
Railway passenger operations are likely to remain suspended, for which formal announcement is expected, said a source.
A Home Ministry official note on transport services has given a list of services that will continue beyond April 15, which does not state anything on resumption of passenger services. It stresses on the need to maintain social distancing.
Another note reviewed by BusinessLine states that services — air, rail, roadways — will remain suspended. The exceptions from suspension list does not include passenger train services.
The list of operations that are excluded from suspension includes cross land border movement of essential goods including petroleum products and LPG, food products, medical supplies; operations of Railways, Airports and Seaports for cargo movement, relief and evacuation and their related operational organisations. The list also includes inter-state movement of goods and cargo for inland and exports.
A Railway Ministry official said the Indian Railways stance is same as that on March 24. On March 24, Railways had said it will transport essential goods. On passenger movement, it had said that it will discontinue passenger services till March 31, which was extended till April 14.
Meanwhile, zonal railways are waiting for instructions from the Railway Ministry regarding stopping passenger operations, stopping ticket reservation and refunding tickets.
Website: www.thehindubusinessline.com
