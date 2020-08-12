Rlys’ 10-year discount to woo short distance freight

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Indian Railways has allowed its zones to provide freight discounts for those customers who promise to bring on extra traffic for 100 km for up to 10 years, increasing the time-period for the scheme ten-fold. This will help it capture more cargo from the road sector.
This strategy appears promising at a time when the national transporter is trying to shore up its traffic. The “other commodities” — which are a smaller bunch of cargo that were unable to get capacity on the Railways’ tracks – have shown a 20 per cent growth in loading in July.
After the Covid-19 prompted national lockdown from March-end, when the road sector was facing massive disruption, Indian Railways had delegated the power to Zones to enter into agreement for shorter distance traffic to book cargo for one-year. It had permitted the zones to incentivise freight customers provided they brought in additional volumes and revenues to the railways. The scheme — permitting 50 per cent freight discount for cargo moving distances of up to 50 km, 25 per cent for distances of up to 75 km — was originally notified on June 30, for implementation from July 1, 2020. It requires customers to give a bank guarantee and has now been extended, according to a railway note of August 5.
Railway sector experts hope such schemes will mark the beginning of lower train freight rates across all segments, which were traditionally high and subsidised the passenger services.
However, the Railway Ministry policy has barred certain types of commodities and customers including coal and coke, iron ore and containers; apart from traffic for railways and military, from getting benefits from such a long-term scheme. The notification says that benefits have to be provided after a cost-benefit analysis of the extra revenue that such long-term agreements bring. Railways data for July show that there continues to be a drop in demand for loading several core-commodities. In July, the fourth month after the national lockdown, commodities categories that were loaded more were foodgrains, fertiliser, iron ore for exports and pig-iron and finished steel. Commodities that continued to be in the negative zone against the same time last year were coal, petroleum products, raw material like coal and iron ore for steel plants, cement (excluding clinker) among others.
Indian Railways chugged closer to loading the same amount of cargo in July as against April. The national transporter moved 95.18 million tonne of cargo in July this year, reflecting a 4.57 per cent drop in growth over the same time last year. This reflects a further closing of the gap in negative growth against previous month June, when cargo loading shrunk by 7.73 per cent year-on-year.
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Even as energy markets seem to be elbowing out coal, the privatisation of the industry is happening, says M ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...