Rlys to enable ‘UTS on mobile’ app for unreserved short-distance trains

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
To decongest ticket booking counters and ensure smooth compliance with social distancing norms, Indian Railways is reactivating the facility to book unreserved tickets through “UTS on mobile” app, Railways said in a statement.
Indian Railways is re-introducing unreserved train services in a phased manner.
Railways on track to financial sustainability
To avoid inconvenience to passengers in booking unreserved tickets and to ensure norms of social distancing at booking counters while purchasing the tickets, Railways has asked zones to re-introduce the ‘unreserved ticket booking through mobile app’ facility in non-suburban sections.
The facility for these trains will be “in addition to UTS on mobile app facility available on suburban sections”, said the statement, adding that the “facility may also be reintroduced on non-suburban sections of Zonal Railways”.
To discourage avoidable travel, Railways hikes short haul train fares
Zonal Railways have been instructed that whenever unreserved train services are introduced on any zonal Railway, the zonal Railway concerned may accordingly enable UTS on mobile app for issuing unreserved tickets, it added.
