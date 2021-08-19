Road Ministry notifies 'Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement of Road Safety'

The Ministry of Road transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday has notified 'Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement of Road Safety' which will enable authorities to monitor traffic movements and also challan online to defaulters who do not follow the rules.

The rules specify the detailed provisions for placement of electronic enforcement devices such as speed camera, closed-circuit television camera, speed gun, body wearable camera, dashboard camera, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), weigh in machine (WIM) and any such technology, the MoRTH said in statement.

"State governments shall ensure that electronic enforcement devices are placed at high-risk and high-density corridors on National Highways and State Highways, and at critical junctions at least in major cities with more than one-million population and also including the 132 cities as specified in the rules," it said.

The electronic enforcement device shall be placed in such a manner so as not to cause any obstruction, line-of-sight issues or interruption in traffic flow, it said.

Footage from an electronic enforcement device having electronic stamp for location, date and time, can be used to issue challan for offences including -- not driving within the prescribed speed limit, stopping or parking vehicle at an unauthorised location, not undertaking Safety measures for drivers and pillion riders, and not wearing protective headgear or helmet.

Also, jumping a red light, violating a stop sign, using handheld communications devices while driving, passing or overtaking other vehicles in a manner contrary to law, driving against the authorised flow of traffic, driving in any manner that falls far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver and where it would be obvious to a competent and careful driver that driving in that manner would be dangerous, the notification said.

The notification further said that the challans for offences also include driving vehicle of exceeding permissible weight, driving without safety belt, goods carriage carrying passengers, and failure to provide free passage to emergency vehicle.

All challans through the electronic monitoring and enforcement system will be accompanied by a clear photographic evidence highlighting the offence and the license plate of the vehicle, measurement from the electronic enforcement device, date, time and place of the offence, notice specifying the provision of Act that has been violated, it added.