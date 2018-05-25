Sagarmala: Projects worth ₹72,000 cr to be awarded this fiscal year

The Ministry of Shipping expects nearly 194 projects worth ₹72,000 crore to be awarded under the Sagarmala Programme in FY19.

According to KK Aggarwal, IRSE, Joint Secretary, Sagarmala Project, Ministry of Shipping, till FY18, close to 225 projects valued at about ₹2.38 lakh crore are under various stages of implementation and development.

As part of Sagarmala Programme, more than 577 projects, with an estimated project cost of ₹8.57 lakh crore, have been identified for implementation over a 20-year time period ( 2015-2035). This would be utilised across the areas of port modernisation and new port development, port connectivity enhancement, port-linked industrialization and coastal community development.

“Out of the 577 projects identified, a total of 492 projects are under various stages of implementation, development and completion as of March 2018. Close to 59 projects have been completed so far; another 88 projects worth ₹31,000 crore are likely to be completed this year,” Aggarwal told newspersons on the sidelines of a workshop on ‘Challenges in Maritime and Logistics Industry’ organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Friday.

On port modernisation and new port development, he said the TEFR (Techno Economic Feasibility Report) is under preparation for Tajpur Port. This is likely to be ready in the next 3-4 four months.