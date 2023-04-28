A little over a year after joining the grounded airline Jet Airways as its CEO, Sanjiv Kapoor has stepped down from his position. His last day at office was today, April 28, 2023. The aviation veteran had joined Jet Airways as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on April 4, 2022.

The consortium, including Murari Lal Jalan and the UK’s Kalrock Capital, had announced the appointment of Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO.

Kapoor, the company spokesperson, the resolution professional Ashish Chhawcharia and the representatives of the JKC remained unavailable for comment.

Senior employees, including the company secretary, account manager and chief security officer, have quit the grounded airline in the past week.

Jet’s head of flight operations, director of flight safety and director of training all resigned a few months ago.

Speaking on accepting the role of Chief Executive Officer, Kapoor had said he was looking forward to getting back to aviation, an industry he is passionate about, with Jet Airways, one of the warmest, classiest and most loved brands to have graced Indian aviation, according to him.

“Even though Jet Airways has been out of operation for three years, it still has a large fan base of loyal customers, who miss it every day and can’t wait for it to take to the skies again. Working together with astrong team of experienced aviation professionals that is being put together by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, I look forward to leading the charge in rebuilding Jet Airways into the most preferred customer-oriented airline once again, a people-focused airline for the digital age,” he had said.

Kapoor grew up in Kolkata, where he did his schooling at La Martiniere. He received his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and his BA in Computer Science from Dartmouth College, USA.