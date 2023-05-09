South Central Railway (SCR) recorded its best-ever performance in both passengers and freight segments in April this year.

The zone has achieved originating passenger revenue of ₹465 crore during April 2023, which is the highest-ever earnings in the segment for April in any financial year. This is also the second best monthly earnings for any financial year.

The spurt in growth was also witnessed in the number of originating passengers with 21.90 million being transported in April 2023 compared with 17.23 millions in April 2022, registering a growth of 27.10 per cent.

Special trains

Apart from the regular trains, the zone has introduced additional special trains during this period to meet the summer demand from the passengers and 65 special trains were operated resulting in 464 trips to meet passenger rush in April 2023. This has helped in transportation of an additional 3.39 lakh passengers while generating ₹26.60 crore revenue in the month under review.

On the freight segment, the zone has registered 11.298 MTs of freight loading in April 2023, which is also the best-ever freight loading achieved for April in any financial year. This is nearly 7.5 per cent more than the corresponding loading recorded last year. Simultaneously, freight revenue has grown by 18 per cent during this year growing to ₹1,106 crore in April 2023, compared with ₹937 crore in the same month previous year.

Widening freight basket

Coal continued to lead the growth in the overall freight loading of the SCR by registering 13 per cent growth and contributing 5.98 MTs of loading. Other significant commodities which have contributed towards overall freight loading of SCR includes cement (2.95 mt ), food grains (0.52 mt ), fertilizers (0.547 mt) and iron ore (0.278 mt) among others.

The zone has been giving special focus towards widening its freight basket by starting new streams of traffic, while strengthening the existing commodity streams. Proactive actions combined with timely supply of wagons have led to 5,732 wagons on an average being supplied each day to the freight customers.

The achievement would definitely boost the morale of the staff and help in taking forward the commitment for the rest of the financial year, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR said in a release.

