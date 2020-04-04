SCR runs Doodh Duronto Special with 2 parcel vans from Renigunta to Delhi

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
In its effort to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities during the lockdown, the South Central Railway is operating both freight and parcel trains to ensure transportation of necessary items to all parts of the country.
These trains are run eventhough passenger train services have been suspended till April 14, 2020.
As part of this move, Doodh Duronto Special has been dispatched from Renigunta to Delhi today with 6 milk tankers, with each tanker having a capacity of 40,000 liters, one parcel van loaded with mangoes from Renigunta and Secunderabad with 23 tonnes capacity and another parcel van loaded with musk melons from Guntakal with 23 tonnes capacity.
To keep the supply chain intact, the SCR has accorded highest priority to operate freight and parcel trains. On an average, 180 freight trains are being operated daily. Apart from this, recently, Milk special with 6 tankers to Delhi and Parcel special with 5 VPs to Howrah with essential commodities has been transported by the Zone.
The Doodh Duronto special is being run on par with express train with an average speed of 110 km per hour without any enroute detention.
Gajanan Mallya, General Manger, SCR has instructed officials to show the same commitment and put forth similar efforts till the present situation is stabilises throughout the country.
Utmost care has been taken while loading and necessary precautionary measures like sanitization, physical distancing and staff hygiene have been ollowed.
