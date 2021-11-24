Second edition of Maritime SheEO Conference on thursday

The second Maritime SheEO digital conference will be held on Thursday to celebrate diversity, change makers and sustainable solutions.

The conference has been conceptualised by Sanjam Sahi Gupta, Founder of Maritime SheEO.

Keynote speakers at the conference include Kitack Lim, Secretary General of International Maritime Organization (IMO); Natasa Pilides, Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry, Republic of Cyprus and Bjørnar Selnes Skjæran, Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Norway.

The conference will be attended by some of the stalwarts in the maritime industry.

These include Juan Maltez, Director, General Directorate of Seafarers, Panama Maritime Authority, Amitabh Kumar, Director General of Shipping, GOI, Mick Kinley, CEO, The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, Ley Hoon Quah, Chief Executive of the Maritime and Ports Authority, Singapore and Captain Rajesh Unni, Founder & CEO, Synergy Marine Group.

There will be four screens streaming content with one screen dedicated to ‘Navigating Your Career’. There are also a few closed sessions as well, where people can learn to have conversations in an environment that feels safe to them.

“My desire and my aim to create change and make our maritime industry a more inclusive one continues to fuel my fire into creating a place where more conversations turn into actions,” Sanjam said in a statement.