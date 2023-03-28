Shiprocket X, a cross-border shipping product of Shiprocket, has announced its partnership with eBay, a global e-commerce player, to provide cross-border e-commerce solutions for Indian SMEs.

Aligned with Shiprocket’s vision of enabling e-commerce for Indian sellers and helping them reach a global audience, the partnership aims to provide cost-effective and seamless cross-border shipping solutions to Indian eBay sellers by integrating ‘eBay Global Shipping’ (EGS) and Shiprocket X, said the company.

Solution for global reach

As a part of this partnership, all eBay Cross Border Trade sellers from India will be able to choose Shiprocket X as their shipping partner for eBay shipments. The integration will allow sellers to ship to more than 160 countries including leading international markets such as the US, UK, Germany, Canada Australia, and others.

Akshay Ghulati, Co-Founder, Strategy and Global Expansion, Shiprocket said, “With this partnership, our vision is to enable cross-border e-commerce for numerous Indian businesses and help them expand internationally via eBay.”

India is one of the top ten countries in cross-border e-commerce growth. At Shiprocket, one of our key objectives is to enable e-commerce in Bharat with the right tools to help Indian e-commerce sellers and traditional exporters scale their business globally,” he added.

eBay Sellers will also have access to all-inclusive services such as carrier integrations, unified tracking from a single platform, shipment coverage and automated workflows. As an inaugural offer, eBay sellers will be getting special promotional pricing for their international shipments via Shiprocket X. With minimum documentation and hassle-free shipping, eBay sellers will be able to enhance their buyer experience with instant order updates to the end consumer.

Cross-border shipping solution

Launched in Q1 2022, Shiprocket X is a cross-border shipping solution that helps small and medium-sized export businesses seamlessly manage and deliver orders to global destinations at affordable costs. Shiprocket X aims brands to make faster, secured deliveries worldwide, including to leading international markets like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and UAE.