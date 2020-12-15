Shiv Sena, NCP back workers protest to stall privatisation of JNPT self-operated box terminal

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, coalition partners in the Maharashtra government, are backing protests by workers to stall a plan by Centre-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to privatise the container terminal run by the port authority at the port located near Mumbai.
Sunil Tatkare, the NCP law maker representing the Raigad constituency where the port is located, and Shrirang Barne, the Shiv Sena Member of Parliament, representing Maval constituency, will participate in a demonstration called by the port workers on Wednesday to press the port authority to drop the plan, according to worker unions.
“The JNPT management is expected to approach its Board of Trustees soon to approve a plan to privatise the terminal. We want to stop it,” said a union source.
JN Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), one of the five container terminals operating at JNPT, handled 720,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in FY20 from 1.04 million TEUs in FY19. It has a capacity to handle 1.35 million TEUs a year.
In three years, JNPCT’s volumes have tumbled by more than half from 1.53 million TEUs in FY17 to 1.48 million TEUs in FY18, 1.04 million TEUs in FY19 and 720,000 TEUs in FY20.
JNPCT is an exception among such facilities at Indian ports where container terminals are run by private specialists.
Aside lack of infrastructure such as modern cranes to load and unload containers and compete with private rivals, JNPCT has a drawback that is unique to it, compared to private operators. That is its single terminal status with a berth length of 680 metres.
Big guns in the industry leverage their large terminal network presence globally to attract shipping lines, their main clients that brings business.
It is common in the terminal industry for operators to ask a container carrier to call at its facility, say in JNPT, if it wants a berthing window at any of their terminals elsewhere globally and vice-versa. JNPCT being a single terminal operator does not have the clout to either retain a line or attract new lines to its terminal, said a port industry consultant.
To dilute workers’ opposition, the government may restrict the tender to Indian firms under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme, government sources said.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
I am 34-year-old, single, male, earning ₹30,000 per month. I don’t have term insurance . I searched some term ...
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...