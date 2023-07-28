Singapore Airlines (SIA) group is restructuring its India operations in the upcoming winter schedule, increasing business class seats to Hyderabad and offering a mix of premium and budget class seating to Chennai.

The restructuring was announced on Thursday as SIA announced record quarterly profit and continuing robust demand. This also comes as SIA awaits regulatory nod for merger of Vistara with Air India.

Currently, Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary Scoot offer 96 and 44 weekly flights to India respectively. While the total number of flights will remain the same in the winter schedule, services are being adjusted to cater to evolving demand patterns, the airline said on Thursday.

From October 29, Hyderabad will be entirely served by Singapore Airlines, which takes over Scoot’s daily flight. While Scoot’s Airbus A320 do not have a business class, SIA will offer 10 and 40 business class seats on its Boeing 737 and Airbus A350 aircraft on the route.

Scoot will commence daily services between Singapore and Chennai from November 5, while SIA will operate twice daily service between the two cities from October 29. As a result, the SIA Group’s operations between Singapore and Chennai will increase from current 17-times weekly to 21-times weekly.

Singapore-Bengaluru flights

SIA is also aligning its Singapore-Bengaluru flights, putting in more widebody aircraft on the route.

SIA will operate twice daily to Bengaluru (instead of the current 16) from October 29 using its Airbus A350s on all days except Thursdays and Sundays, where the morning flight will be operated by the Boeing 737-8.

“This restructuring gives us the flexibility to adjust our services when necessary so as to offer more options to our customers, and connect them to our wider group network,” said Singapore Airlines’ general manager (India) SY Yen Chen.