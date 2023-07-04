Vistara, the full-service carrier and joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has achieved a significant milestone by flying 50 million customers in just eight years of operations.

Since its inception, Vistara has been dedicated to offering passengers a “new feeling of flying” with its world-class product. This approach, coupled with the rapid expansion of its network and fleet, has earned the airline the loyalty and trust of millions of passengers. Vistara currently operates more than 280 flights daily, connecting 32 airports across India and 15 international destinations, making it a key player in the Indian aviation industry.

Also read: Vistara tells customers that Club Vistara “will remain unchanged”

Vinod Kannan, CEO, Vistara, acknowledged that surpassing the milestone of 50 million customers is a testament to the confidence placed in Vistara by its passengers.

Vistara’s current fleet consists of 61 aircraft, including Airbus A320neo, Airbus A321, Boeing 737-800NG, and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Vistara’s fleet expansion and the addition of new routes have enabled it to cater to the growing demands of the Indian market while maintaining its high standards.