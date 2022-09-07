Source.One announces Pune office expansion

Source.One, a cutting-edge commodity distribution platform, has announced the expansion of a new 200- seater office in Pune that follows 50-80 employee hiring in the next 2 years.

To support the expansion Source.One will hire across business teams, data analytics, tech and logistics. This in turn will support their future hiring plans for all three areas including existing business expansion, vertical expansion and other Industries including expanding to non-chemical verticals like building materials and Yarn.

Arun Singhal, Founder and CEO, Source.One, said, “The expansion line is consistent with our stated ambition plans in hiring and accelerated growth in India. To succeed in commodity, especially raw materials, we need a strong blend of people with industry expertise, proficiency in operations and technology. We believe that with the right manpower and skill sets our goals can smoothly align in scope for growth.”

Focus on chemical industry

The Covid epidemic disrupted the supplychain and weakened demand over the past two years, slowing the growth of the Indian petrochemical sector. However, the petrochemical sector is expanding significantly, and demand for its derivatives in a variety of consumer industries is expected to rise. Source.One intends to keep its attention on the chemical industry and will venture into several value-chains within its domain, the company release said.

Source.One simplifies raw material procurement of MSMEs, enabling them to focus on growth and sales, rather than procurement. The company has created a unique model around the distribution eco-system, providing not only the best prices, but also layers of logistics and credit to its offering.