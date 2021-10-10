Logistics

South Central Railway runs two long haul freight trains to save time, costs, congestion

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 10, 2021

Trishul and Garuda comprise empty open wagons for loading coal meant for thermal power stations

Indian Railways successfully operated two long haul freight trains, Trishul and Garuda, for the first time over South Central Railway (SCR) comprising empty open wagons for loading of coal meant for predominantly thermal power stations.

“Long haul trains, which are twice or multiple times longer than the normal composition of freight trains, provide a very effective solution to the problem of capacity constraints in critical sections,” according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Railways on Sunday.

Saving of path across congested routes, quicker transit time, maximising throughput of critical sections and saving in crew, are the major benefits.

Trishul, SCR’s first long haul comprising three freight trains made of 177 wagons, started on October 7 from Kondapalli station of Vijayawada division to Khurda division of East Coast Railway. This was followed by the running of Garuda on October 8, from Raichur of Guntakal division to Manuguru of Secunderabad division.

“In both the cases, the long haul trains comprised empty open wagons for loading of coal meant for predominantly thermal power stations,” the release said.

SCR is a one of the five major freight loading railways on Indian Railways. Bulk of SCR’s freight traffic moves in certain arterial routes such as Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Gudur-Renigunta, Ballarshah-Kazipet-Vijayawada, Kazipet-Secunderabad-Wadi, Vijayawada-Guntur-Guntakal sections.

“As bulk of its freight traffic has to pass through these major routes, it is essential for SCR to maximise throughput available across these critical sections,” the release added.

Published on October 10, 2021

