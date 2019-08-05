Logistics

Southern Railways cancels trains as heavy rains lash Mumbai

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 05, 2019 Published on August 05, 2019

Due to heavy rainfall and water logging in parts of Central and Western Railway especially around Mumbai, the Southern Railway has changed the pattern of certain train services.

The following trains, which were supposed to take diverted route, now stand cancelled.

Train No. 19577 Tirunelveli – Jamnagar Biweekly Express and Train No. 12217 Kochuveli – Chandigarh Sampark kranti Biweekly Superfast are cancelled for today.

Whereas, Train No. 12617 Ernakulam – Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express on August 5, will be diverted to run via Palakkad - Salem - Jolarpettai - Melpakkam - Renigunta Jn.

