Logistics

Aviation

SpiceJet flight lands at wrong end of runway at Belgaum airport

Press Trust of India New Delhi | Updated on October 25, 2021

Pilots derostered after the incident, says airline

A SpiceJet Hyderabad-Belgaum flight landed at the wrong end of the runway at Karnataka's Belgaum airport on Sunday following which the pilots have been derostered, the airline said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday and the aircraft landed safely.

An airline spokesperson said in a statement that, “On October 24, SpiceJet DASH8 Q400 aircraft operated from Hyderabad to Belgaum. ATC had cleared the aircraft to land on RWY26 (runway 26) at Belgaum. The aircraft, however, landed on RWY08 (runway 8)”.

Also read SpiceJet’s bid to shed cargo business runs into turbulence

This means that the plane touched down at the other end of the runway (termed RWY08) at the Belgaum airport instead of the designated end (RWY26) of the same runway.

The SpiceJet spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely and the airline acted “immediately and proactively” on receiving the information and informed the (Directorate General of Civil Aviation and AAIB the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau about it and immediately off rostered both pilots pending an investigation.

Published on October 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like