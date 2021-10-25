SpiceJet flight lands at wrong end of runway at Belgaum airport

A SpiceJet Hyderabad-Belgaum flight landed at the wrong end of the runway at Karnataka's Belgaum airport on Sunday following which the pilots have been derostered, the airline said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday and the aircraft landed safely.

An airline spokesperson said in a statement that, “On October 24, SpiceJet DASH8 Q400 aircraft operated from Hyderabad to Belgaum. ATC had cleared the aircraft to land on RWY26 (runway 26) at Belgaum. The aircraft, however, landed on RWY08 (runway 8)”.

This means that the plane touched down at the other end of the runway (termed RWY08) at the Belgaum airport instead of the designated end (RWY26) of the same runway.

The SpiceJet spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely and the airline acted “immediately and proactively” on receiving the information and informed the (Directorate General of Civil Aviation and AAIB the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau about it and immediately off rostered both pilots pending an investigation.