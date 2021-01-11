SpiceJet freighter division launches real-time tracking service

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Low-cost airline SpiceJet’s dedicated freighter division SpiceXpress on Monday introduced SpiceTag, a real-time tracking service which includes auto-generated notification and shipment status report, among others, for its partners and cargo agents.
The service will be available to both door-to-door domestic cargo as well as airport-to-airport domestic services, SpiceJet said in a release.
SpiceXpress has designed a transparent tracking system by providing end-to-end scanning, which enables customers to get live status updates, it said.
Also read: SpiceJet to operate 21 new flights from January 12
Automated notifications, shipment status reports, and digital invoice downloading solutions are some of the other unique features of this service, the company said, adding SpiceTag aims to help door-to-door cargo thereby enabling its partners to ship their cargo with speed and transparency, said the company.
“SpiceXpress has the capability to deliver all kinds of cargo both within and outside India. In the times of social distancing, technology and digitisation have extremely critical roles to play in ensuring seamless execution of operations with utmost safety.
“SpiceTag is an idea emerging out of the same insight which helps in seamlessly transporting cargo with minimum human contact. With SpiceTag, we aim to further enhance our services by offering our partners the facility to track shipments on real-time basis,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.
SpiceJet said, to avail SpiceTag, its partners and agents will have to create an account on SpiceXpress which will allow them to make online bookings of their cargo shipments through the freighter division’s website.
The new service also allows customers to make online payments through a payment gateway, SpiceJet added.
Also read: SpiceJet ties up with GMR arm for storage, delivery of Covid-19 vaccine
With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress has the capacity to transport over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and international destinations.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...