SpiceJet settles disputes with lessor Goshawk

New Delhi SpiceJet, on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation Ltd and its affiliated leasing entities - Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Ltd, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Ltd and Falgu Aviation Leasing Ltd - related to two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and one Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft. Terms of settlement and agreement “remain confidential”.

All proceedings, including before the UK Court and Execution Proceedings before the Delhi High Court will be withdrawn accordingly.

The settlement will allow induction of two “more fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into the SpiceJet fleet”, it said in a statement.

“The parties have agreed to settle all their disputes on aircraft lease agreements for three aircraft. The agreement, the terms of which are confidential, ends all litigation proceedings between the parties,” it added.

Goshawk Aviation Ltd is one of the main lessor of MAX aircraft of SpiceJet. The settlement with Goshawk follows SpiceJet’s successful settlements with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited, Credit Suisse, Boeing, CDB Aviation, BOC Aviation and Avolon.