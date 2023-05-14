Star Air, the aviation arm of Maharashtra-based Sanjay Ghodawat Group, on Saturday, began operations on the Bangalore-Hyderabad-Jamnagar route. The company has pressed into service the Embraer E175 jet.

“With the introduction of E175, Star Air becomes the only operator offering a Business Class product on UDAN-RCS routes, setting a new standard for regional air travel,” said Shrenik Ghodawat, Director of Star Air.

Captain Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO, Star Air, told newspersons at the Bengaluru airport that the service from Jamnagar to Hyderabad was aimed at passengers working in Jamnagar in the defence and with companies like Reliance Industries Ltd.

The Embraer E175 is a regional jet that can be operated for a distance covering nearly 2.50 hours. It offers 12 Business Class seats in a 1-2 seating layout with a 36” seat pitch and 64 Economy Class seats in a 2-2 seating layout with a spacious 31” seat pitch.

Star Air is the first regional connectivity scheme (RCS) operator to offer business class on this route, said Tiwana.

Also read: India’s daily domestic air traffic reaches an ‘all-time high’ at 4.56 lakh

Initially, Star Air will operate 3 flights per week on the Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, and Bangalore route on the E175 with a second leg on the same sector on the E145 till May 23. Post then, both sectors for the day will be operated by the E175. Also, the frequency will go up by one more day post May 20, says a release.

Star Air is a regional airline based in Bengaluru, having commenced commercial flight operations in January 2019 with a deep focus on providing affordable and convenient travel options to its passengers in-line with its motto of ‘Connecting Real India’.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 5 Embraer E145 and 2 E175 aircraft from its two operational bases, Bengaluru Airport (BLR) and Belagavi Airport (IXG) to 16 destinations across India, including Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhuj, Bidar, and Kolhapur, the release said.

Tiwana said that the airline from May 15 would introduce direct and connecting flights between Bangalore, Belagavi, and Jaipur.

(The writer travelled on board Star Air’s Embraer E175 from Bangalore to Hyderabad with airline sponsoring the trip)