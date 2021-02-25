Stellar Value Chain rolls out Infor’s warehouse management solution

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Stellar Value Chain Solutions has selected the cloud-based enterprise-class supply chain solution from Infor for digitising and stream-lining its warehouse management.
Stellar is an integrated supply chain company that offers pan India Contract Logistics (3PL modern warehousing) and Logistics (Transportation- Express, LTL and Intra City) services along with Supply Chain modelling and solutions in Fashion, Retail, E Commerce, FMCG, Consumer Durables, Hi Tech, Automotive, Industrial, Pharma and Telecom.
Easily configurable and available across all distribution centres of the company, the digitalised supply chain service will offer its clients enhanced transparency, visibility and cost-efficiency, accelerate go-to-market strategy and leverage data analytics to identify new market opportunities.
“Leveraging Infor’s supply chain management and warehouse management solutions, we have taken the tech-driven supply chain transformation to the next level by rolling out a cloud-based enterprise-class Infor Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) in India,” said Anshuman Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions.
Ranga Pothula, General Manager, India Business Unit and Senior Vice President, Global Delivery services at Infor, said: “Infor’s purpose-built industry-specific solutions in the cloud will deliver to businesses visibility into inventory, orders, equipment, and people to enrich service levels, increase product velocity and ensure support for multichannel operations”.
The cloud-based service powered by Infor helps Stellar Value Chain Solutions build a centralised system to manage infrastructure, equipment and labour efficiently. It facilitates uniformity in supply chain service offerings to all industry verticals the company caters to.
“The best part of the cloud-based technology is that the majority of the process can be implemented remotely. The tech-enabled system makes scaling up the operations easier as per the demand growth,” Singh added./
