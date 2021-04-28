Stellar Value Chain to provide cost-free warehousing and transport of Covid related cargo

Stellar Value Chain Solutions has set aside 1.5 million square feet of warehousing space and has strengthened transportation services to boost the supply of the life-saving element to hospitals on cost-free basis.

The warehousing space will come up in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Indore and in other metro/mini metro cities, the company said in a statement.

Stellar Value Chain Solutions will also provide its fleet of refrigerated trucks for transporting Covid-19 vaccines, besides facilitating storage of oxygen cylinders, oxygen equipment and oxygen concentrators forgoing the entire cost.

The company has warehousing space across the country and express, less-than-truckload and temperature-controlled transportation infrastructure, which the company has decided to press into service for the nation.

“In this moment of crisis, we are volunteering our warehouses and transportation services for the fight against Covid-19. A number of large corporates are coming forward to reconfigure their manufacturing processes to produce more medical oxygen. We are providing free-of-cost storage and transportation of all Covid related requirements such as vaccines, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, mattresses, beds and other medical equipment,” said Anshuman Singh, Chairman and MD, Stellar Value Chain Solutions.