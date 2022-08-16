Super Vasuki: Longest and heaviest Indian freight train

Indian Railways has operated its longest and heaviest freight train ever.

Called Super Vasuki, it was operated by the South East Central Railway zone of Indian Railways.

“To mark the beginning of Amrit Kaal, SECR formed and ran Super Vasuki, five loaded train long haul on August 15, 2022, as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration,” an official said, adding this was the longest and heaviest freight train ever run on Indian Railways.

It was a 3.5-km-long Pentahaul with 295 loaded wagons and a trailing load of approximately 27,000 tonnes, he added.

The train ran from Bhilai to Korba in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, in January and October last year, SECR had operated record long-haul record freight trains Vasuki and Trishul, respectively.