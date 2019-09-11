Synergy Group signs non-disclosure pact as first step in Jet Airways buyout bid

A green role for dirty coal
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
South American conglomerate the Synergy Group has signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the resolution professional of Jet Airways. This is the first formal step to acquire the Indian airline and is an indication that the company is a serious bidder for Jet’s assets. The Synergy Group is the first company to sign an NDA so far.
Signing an NDA is mandatory for any company to get access to the data room. A data room essentially has all the important documents related to the company on the block, including contracts for aircraft, agreements with vendors, information relating to employees and other financial data. Synergy will be given some time to examine the books of the airline as part of the due diligence. Once the company completes the exercise, it will place a financial bid for acquiring the assets.
The South American company had submitted an expression of interest (EoI) a fortnight ago to buy Jet. “the Resolution Professional of Jet Airways Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton had floated the NDA in the first week of September. Earlier this week, Synergy signed the NDA,” said a source.
Synergy owns a majority stake in Avianca Airlines, the second largest airline in South America. It also has a code-share partnership with Air India. However, Avianca is yet to deposit the mandatory access fee. According to a source, “In some cases, it is necessary for the potential bidder to submit the fee to get access to the data room. In situations like that of Jet, which has very few prospects, the lenders can waive off the deposit fee,” said a source.
The person added: “The fact that Synergy has signed the NDA itself is an indication that it is serious about bidding.”
Synergy is eyeing an at least 49 per cent stake in the airline. A source had told BusinessLine that Synergy may ask for a 60-80 per cent haircut from the lenders of Jet Airways as a pre-condition to pick up an equity stake in Jet Airways. The company may also ask the lenders to convert 10-20 per cent of their total debt into equity.
As part of the plan to revive the airline, there could be a demand for downsizing the workforce from the current 14,000 employees to 7,000.
Synergy Group’s founder German Efromovich is likely to meet Jet lenders and Civil Aviation Ministry officials during a visit scheduled for September 15.
In the last couple of years, a quiet revolution called ‘flexibilisation of coal’ has been gaining ground, ...
How Ingersoll Rand handholds companies through their energy efficiency journey
Eco365 offers retrofit plumbing fixtures for 80 per cent water saving
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
A healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Sustainability of performance in the coming quarters is critical to the sector
Better prices and lower inventory carrying cost make fundamentally strong stocks a good choice
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Apollo Micro Systems at current levels. The stock ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports