Tata Sons’ chief N Chandrasekaran appointed Air India chairman

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, has been appointed as the chairman of Air India. His appointment was approved by the board last week, said sources.

Sources also said that the appointment of General Insurance Corporation former CMD Alice GeeVarghese Vaidyan on Air India’s board as an independent director have also been approved. Vaidyan, who is a Harvard Alumini, has been on multiple boards. Including Geojit Financial Services Ltd, Indian Register of Shipping and Kenindia Assurance Co Ltd, among others.

In January, Air India was officially handed over to Tata Sons. Air India, along with its low cost carrier Air India Express and fifty percent of AISATS, a ground handling company, were sold for ₹18,000 crore

After the takeover of Air India, Chandra had said that Tata’s vision for the airline while also vowing to make, “Air India the world class airline it deserves to be” and “absolutely the best in class” in customer service, technology, fleet, network. He further added that it would offer the “best possible hospitality both in flight and off flight.”