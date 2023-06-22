Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Thursday, inaugurated a railway coach factory, set up by Medha Servo Drives Pvt Ltd, at Kondakal.

The investment for the project is ₹805 crores and 558 people have already been employed and an additional 500 people have benefited indirectly.

Moreover, there are plans to create employment opportunities for approximately 1000 more individuals in the near future.

The state-of-the-art facility is built in an area of 33,000 square feet.

Medha Servo Drives had also inked a joint venture (JV) agreement with Swiss railway rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail.

The joint venture will use the Telangana unit to cater to the Indian market and exports to customers across the Asia Pacific region.

Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives had also signed an MOU with the Government of Telangana for setting up Coach Factory in 2017.