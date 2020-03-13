Telangana drawing up plans to widen air connectivity

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
Telangana plans to take many steps to ensure better air connectivity within the State and also connecting it to other parts of the world.
Addressing the inaugural session of Wings India 2020, KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries, Commerce, IT Electronics and Communication, Telangana, said that the State government plans to have three new greenfield airports, more brownfield airports and also heliports. The State government has asked the Airports Authority of India to undertake the feasibility of these airports.
“We have asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation to include Warangal airport under the Regional Connectivity Scheme,” the Minister said. He added that the State’s decision to reduce Value Added Tax on aviation turbine fuel to 1 per cent from 16 per cent earlier has helped domestic aviation.
The Minister indicated that an aviation university will be developed in the city
Speaking at the inaugural session, Anand Stanley, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, said the future for aviation is good. Stanley added that domestic trips and traffic will grow 4x times in the next two decades. Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, Stanley said that in the last 20 years mankind had been hit by numerous things, including SARS, a financial meltdown and multiple wars. He added that mankind has never been so close to panic as now.
Arvind Singh, Chairman Airports Authority of India, pointed out that as per the International Air Transport Association, the Indian market is set to become the third largest market globally by 2024.
The Air Show has been jointly organised by Ministry of Civil Aviation, Telangana State government, Department of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
