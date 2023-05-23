IIT Madras incubated The ePlane Company has become India’s first electric aircraft company to receive the Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The DOA is an important first milestone in the aircraft certification process.

Vikram Dev Dutt, Director General, DGCA, awarded the certificate to the company’s founder and CEO Satya Chakravarthy in the presence of IIT Madras director V Kamakoti, according to information posted by the company on social media.

ePlane is building a flying taxi for 10x faster commute in cities.