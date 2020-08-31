This April-August, NHAI awarded highest length of projects in 3 years

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Despite challenges due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded the highest length of projects during FY 2020-21 till date as compared to the projects awarded during the same period in the last three years.
During April to August 2020, NHAI has awarded 26 projects of 744 km length as compared to 676 km in FY 2019-20, 368 km in FY-2018-19 and 504 km in FY 2017-18, according to an official statement.
Capital cost of these 26 projects is over ₹31,000 crore, which includes cost of civil construction, land acquisition, and other pre- construction activities. NHAI has set a target of awarding 4,500 km of highway during current fiscal and is likely to exceed the same.
Despite lockdown, NHAI took various initiatives to instil confidence in the bidders of the sector to ease the liquidity crunch and ensure cash flow to the contractors,
NHAI ensured that no payments are delayed due to closure of office and disbursed ₹,000 crore during lockdown in March 2020 using digital platforms. In the first quarter of current financial year, NHAI disbursed more than ₹15,000 crore to the vendors. Additionally, steps such as monthly payments to the contractors were taken. Such moderations saw an encouraged participation from the bidders, it added.
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor need for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...