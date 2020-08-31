This April-August, NHAI awarded highest length of projects in 3 years

Despite challenges due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded the highest length of projects during FY 2020-21 till date as compared to the projects awarded during the same period in the last three years.

During April to August 2020, NHAI has awarded 26 projects of 744 km length as compared to 676 km in FY 2019-20, 368 km in FY-2018-19 and 504 km in FY 2017-18, according to an official statement.

Capital cost of these 26 projects is over ₹31,000 crore, which includes cost of civil construction, land acquisition, and other pre- construction activities. NHAI has set a target of awarding 4,500 km of highway during current fiscal and is likely to exceed the same.

Despite lockdown, NHAI took various initiatives to instil confidence in the bidders of the sector to ease the liquidity crunch and ensure cash flow to the contractors,

NHAI ensured that no payments are delayed due to closure of office and disbursed ₹,000 crore during lockdown in March 2020 using digital platforms. In the first quarter of current financial year, NHAI disbursed more than ₹15,000 crore to the vendors. Additionally, steps such as monthly payments to the contractors were taken. Such moderations saw an encouraged participation from the bidders, it added.