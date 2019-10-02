Logistics

To prevent clogging, Railways to have sensors in biotoilets

Mamuni Das New Delhi | Updated on October 02, 2019 Published on October 02, 2019

File photo

Indian Railways is likely to put sensors to prevent clogged and unflushed toilets. This is to ensure passengers get unchoked toilets more often than they presently get.

The sensor will detect a clogged or choked toilet and send a message to the phone of the on-board cleaning staff, prompting them to clean the toilet.

This technology has been successfully tried in one coach and will now be extended to all biotoilets fitted in trains, an official told BusinessLine, requesting not to be quoted.

Indian Railways has been fitting biotoilets to prevent human waste from dirtying tracks and stations. Biotoilets also contribute to open defecation free.

However, many of these toilets get clogged with plastic and glass bottles, sanitary napkins and diapers.

The issue has been flagged by consumers as well as government auditor CAG.

 

