To reach containers to exporters faster, govt mulls rail movement of empties

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The government may not have a handle on the steep freight rates, but it can speed up movement of empty containers from ports to the hinterland for loading export goods and stop empty boxes from being taken out of the country to help improve the availability of containers. India’s exporters are facing a huge shortage of empty containers in the wake of disruptions in the global supply chain.
“There is hardly anything we can do on freight rates,” said a source in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
The government is veering around to the view that all empty containers from ports to hinterland locations in the North should move by rail only, which typically takes about three days from the western region.
Some 25- 35 per cent of the import containers head for the northern hinterland after being cleared of the goods. Upon landing at one of the west coast ports, some of the import containers are de-stuffed at warehouses and the empties are handed over to transporters to be hauled to the hinterland for loading export cargo. The shipping lines pay as little as possible to the transporters for the trip.
To recover their cost, the transporters pick local cargo and drop them at various locations en route to the inland container depots (ICD) in the North nominated by the shipping lines for delivering the empty container.
“This trip takes about two weeks,” says TS Ahluwalia, President, Northern India Shipper Association. “If the empty containers are moved by rail, they can reach the northern hinterland in three days,” he says. This mode is also cheaper.
From September 1, the state-run Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) introduced a volume-based rebate on rail freight for repositioning of empties in a bid to ensure sufficient availability of containers at hinterland ICDs to boost exports and cut logistics costs.
Concor said the existing scheme for repositioning of empty containers from gateway ports to hinterland terminals with a rebate of 50 per cent on rail freight will continue till March 31. The scheme has been extended to repositioning of empties from portside Concor container freight stations (CFSs) to ICDsalso for export purposes, the company said in a trade notice.
Exporters have also urged the government to extend the time limit for keeping empty containers in the country without paying import duty from 6 months to 12 months.
Currently, empties can be kept in India for six months, per a convention followed by the Customs Department. Shipping lines take them out just before the expiry of six months to avoid the import duty.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...