Top ship managers’ groups work out crew rotation plan for Indians at foreign ports

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Two prominent ship managers’ groups are attempting to put in place a crew rotation system to bring back Indian seafarers to and from foreign ports as shipping companies continue to struggle in carrying out proper crew changes at overseas locations.
The three special chartered flights for the seafares, that took off over the last fortnight from Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai to Colombo and Doha have returned mostly empty. This has forced seafarers and their families to lash out against the Government for denying crew who have signed off from ships to return home.
The Foreign Ship-owners Representatives and Ship Managers Association (FOSMA) and the Maritime Association of Shipowners, Ship Managers and Agents (MASSA) will run charter flights using Indigo planes on the Delhi-Doha-Delhi sector on June 3, 7, 11 and 15.
“We ran an Indigo flight from Delhi to Doha today carrying 121 seafarers. It will drop seafarers at Doha and return empty. At Doha, those seafarers will embark on a commercial flight and go to join ships in US, UK, Europe, Brazil, South Korea and Japan. We have arranged another Indigo flight on June 7, which will also go from Delhi to Doha and those seafarers who went today would have reached their ships somewhere by Thursday and they would relieve some people on board there. Those people who were relieved will come to Doha on June 7 and board our return flight to Delhi,” Captain Shiv Halbe, Chief Executive Officer, MASSA told BusinessLine.
“We need to set up a rotation system, somebody will go and somebody will come back. I sincerely hope it works,” Halbe said.
In fact, Halbe said that the June 7 Indigo flight (that would be flying both ways) of 170 seater capacity is “overflowing” with seafarers, nudging FOSMA/MASSA to think of chartering a bigger aircraft.
FOSMA and MASSA account for as much as 80 per cent of the Indian seafarers working on foreign flag ships owned or managed by entities such as Teekay Tankers, Scorpio Tankers, V Ships, Wallem, Fleet Management and Anglo Eastern.
“We are really hoping that it will fall in place. To be honest, it is the first time where we have not just thought of sending seafarers out but also bringing seafarers back in a rotation, what is called closed loop,” he said.
“This is to protect our jobs. The moment the world sees that Indian seafarers can go out and come back, they will start looking at us seriously. That is the logic behind it,” Halbe added.
“Around the world, more than 12,000 Indian seafarers on board various vessels are currently overdue their relief,” said Captain Sankalp Shukla, Director, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (India) Pvt Ltd.
Crew changes have been and continue to be extremely difficult for the whole industry because of the global pandemic, Shukla said.
“To date, we have managed limited crew changes in some European ports, in China, Hong Kong, Australia, Mexico, India, the UAE and in Iceland, but in most cases, the crew changes have been restricted to the nationals of these countries. Because of the suspension of international flights to India and various port restrictions, we have not been able to relieve any of our (Indian) seafarers on ships that do not call Indian ports,” Shukla said adding that his company manages a pool of over 4,250 Indian seafarers.
Given the restrictions, how are FOSMA and MASSA managing to replace Indian crew with Indian crew at overseas ports?
“This is the care we have taken, that those countries or ports will allow an Indian to embark on board and disembark from board,” he asserted.
The bigger challenge, Halbe noted, is that when seafarers go on a tour of duty for 4-8 months, he must come back when the tour is over. So, there should be a continuous rotation system. And this is where the problem is, that the powers that be in Delhi are not accepting or understanding or realising that seafarers can’t stay on board ships for ever, they are stressed out because they can’t keep working for ever,” he added.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of VIP Industries at current levels. After ...
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...