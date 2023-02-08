A trainer aircraft of the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy had to abort a flight at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport around Wednesday noon after it lost way on its take-off run. The pilot escaped unhurt.

A spokesperson of the international airport said the training flight (Type Cessna 172R) of the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy veered off to the West between taxiways B and C at 11.36 am even as it was taking off from Runway 32.

The pilot was rescued by the aircraft rescue and fire fighting (ARFF) team ‘within minutes’. Normal runway operations resumed at 12.36 am, the spokesperson added.