Transition to BS-VI fuel on track, say auto/oil industry bodies

The automobile and oil industries are ready for a nationwide adoption of BS-VI grade auto fuel from April 1.

To implement the transition from BS-IV grade auto fuel to BS-VI grade fuel, the automotive manufacturers have invested about ₹70,000 crore.

The public sector oil companies have invested ₹30,000 crore, while private companies have also made appropriate investments, a joint statement from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industries (FIPI) said.

SIAM represents all the vehicle manufacturers in the country, while FIPI represents the oil industry. “We are happy to state that the oil refineries across the country are already supplying BS-VI fuel, as on date. Most of the fuel at the retail outlet nozzle is also BS VI, as the supply chain is totally being flushed out of BS-IV fuel,” Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, FIPI and Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation, said.

Major concerns raised by the auto industry on the changeover plans have been put to rest. Now with the confirmation from the oil industry, any apprehensions of the consumers on non-availability of BS-VI fuel for their BS-VI vehicles, are also taken care of, Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM, said.