Truck rentals for fruits and vegetables soar by 75-85%, says IFTRT

Truck rentals for essential items like fruits and vegetables shoot by 75-85 per cent against the rates prevailing till March 15.

The rentals have risen despite waiver of toll fee, motor vehicle taxes, deferment of equal monthly instalments on truck loan and third party insurance policy cover on vehicles, said SP Singh, Senior Fellow, Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT).

Trucks are charging rentals for return load as well, said Singh.

This is despite fleet owners paying transporters far below mandatory minimum wages as required under the Motor Transport Workers Act.