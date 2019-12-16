Turbo Aviation secures funding from UK Business Group

Firming up an investment of about 100 million pounds from a UK based Group, Turbo Aviation has announced its plans to launch a new low-cost airline ‘TruStar’ by mid 2020.

Founded by V. Umesh, who was associated with no frills airliner TruJet initially, the new airline plans to tap new sectors under the UDAN scheme.

Umesh said, “Turbo Aviation has signed a partnership deal with a UK Group to speed up ‘TruStar’ launch process. When launched, TruStar will be among first commercial airliner to introduce Made-in-India ‘Dornier Aircraft,’ a light commuter commercial aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).”

According to a statement, the TruStar fleet will induct 10 ATRs, 10 AirBus 320 and 4 Dorniers. The company plans to further expand its fleet with the addition of new routes.

The airline plans to initially connect passengers under already secured UDAN routes, with future plans to connect passengers all over India and eventually overseas destinations.

The company has been awarded UDAN routes in Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh among others, the company stated.