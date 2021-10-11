TVS Supply Chain raises ₹590 cr from Exor-managed fund

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), a leading Integrated logistics service provider, has announced that it had raised ₹590 crore from a fund managed by Exor, the Europe-based diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family.

TVS SCS will use the fund to grow its business, strengthen its technology capability, and for other transformational initiatives. Earlier this year Exor had invested in Ki Mobility Solutions – a subsidiary of TVS Automobile Solutions.

“The investment by Exor reiterates TVS SCS’ growth potential and our vision. Supply chain sector in India is expected to grow in double digits and TVS SCS will leverage its tech-enabled global solutions to outgrow the industry. This investment will add value to our business and provide the necessary impetus to achieve our growth potential,” said R Dinesh, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.