UAE bans travel from India as Covid-19 cases surge

United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) has temporarily banned travel to and from India due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The decision was conveyed by UAE's airline Emirates to all travel agents.

“Effective 24 April 2021 and for the next 10 days, Emirates flights from India to the UAE will be suspended. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE,” Emirates said in a statement.

However, departure flights to other countries will continue to operate even if there isa transit stop at Dubai. Not only that, UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders and official delegations are exempted from the temporary ban.

Prior to this, the US, UK, Hong Kong and Newzealand have banned flights to and from India.

It was only two days ago that Indian carriers had informed its passengers that flying from India to Dubai will now have to submit an RT-PCR negative test report with QR code on it.

Currently, international airlines flying to India from the UAE are the Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia.