India and Uganda are getting connected with a non-stop flight for the first time in over five decades, with Uganda Airlines announcing its Mumbai service from October 7.

The airline will operate three weekly flights between Kampala and Mumbai with a 258-seater Airbus A330-800neo aircraft in a three class configuration.

“Besides convenience, we hope this route will add energy to the existing business and commercial relations between India and Uganda,” said the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer Adedayo Olawuyi.

The new flight augments Uganda Airlines network outside the African continent and will offer passengers convenient connections to other parts of Africa, the airline said on Tuesday.