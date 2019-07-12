Logistics

US, allies planning naval escort for Gulf tankers: Pentagon

PTI Washington | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

A file photo of an oil tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz. REUTERS   -  REUTERS

The US and its allies are discussing plans to provide naval escorts for oil tankers through the Gulf, a top US general said on Thursday after Iranian military vessels menaced a British tanker.

General Mark Milley, nominated to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate hearing that the US has a “crucial role” in enforcing freedom of navigation in the Gulf.

He said the US was attempting to put together a coalition “in terms of providing military escort, naval escort to commercial shipping,” he said.

“I think that that will be developing over the next couple weeks.” Milley, currently chief of staff of the army, confirmed less specific remarks by current Joint Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford earlier this week.

Dunford told media that the Pentagon was working to identify possible partners in an effort to protect navigation in the Straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, on either side of the Arabian peninsula, where much of the world’s crude oil traffic passes.

Milley’s remarks came after London said Thursday that armed Iranian boats tried to block a supertanker before being warned off by a British warship in a dramatic escalation in the Gulf.

The British defence ministry said three Iranian boats tried to “impede the passage” of the British Heritage, a 274-meter (899-foot) tanker owned by BP that can carry a million barrels of oil.

