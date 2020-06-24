Varanasi, Haldia river terminals to be privatised on equip-operate-transfer model

Apple’s WWDC: Sophisticated new features for all products and the company’s own silicone
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
The Shipping Ministry is making a fresh attempt to privatise the multi-modal cargo terminals at Varanasi, Haldia and Sahibganj on National Waterway 1, altering the deal structure from experience gained in a previous failed round.
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has sought bids to privatise the multi-modal terminals at Varanasi and Haldia on an equip, operate and transfer (EOT) basis while a tender will be floated soon to privatise the Sahibganj terminal on a operate, manage and develop (OMD) model.
In January, the IWAI had scrapped a tender to privatise the Varanasi terminal on the OMD model, wherein the successful bidder would operate and manage the facility and also expand its capacity from 1.26 million tonnes (mt) a year to 3.85 mt a year, within four years from the start of commercial operations.
All the four technically qualified bidders sought an eight-year time frame to invest ₹334.38 crore in expansion, arguing that four years was too short a time to raise money and invest in a nascent sector.
The EOT model does not involve expansion of the terminals.
The Varanasi terminal, built by IWAI with an investment of ₹200 crore (excluding land cost) with a capacity to handle 1.26 mt of cargo, is one of the three built by India’s waterways development agency on the 1,400-km-long Varanasi-Haldia stretch on NW 1 with World Bank funding. The other two such terminals are located at Sahibganj and Haldia.
The Varanasi terminal, located in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, will now be bid out on the EOT model with an initial concession period of 10 years. The concession can be extended by another five years linked to performance and on meeting some conditions, a Shipping Ministry official said.
The tender terms for the Varanasi terminal do not include expanding the facility. “We have kept the concession period short. We will watch the progress of the contract over the next seven years in terms of cargo generation and then take a call on whether to go for expansion or not,” the official said.
The Haldia terminal, with a capacity to handle 3.26 mt of cargo, is also been put up for privatisation on the EOT model. The IWAI has constructed the Haldia facility with an investment of ₹465 crore. “It is a full-fledged terminal with no scope for any expansion,” the official stated.
The Haldia contract will have a concession period of 15 years, which can be extended by an extra five years.
IWAI will use the OMD model for privatising the Sahibganj terminal on a 30-year concession, for which the tender documents are being finalised.
The public, private, partnership appraisal committee (PPPAC) has cleared the privatisation of the Sahibganj terminal which was built with an investment of ₹286 crore and is operational. The private operator will be mandated to expand the terminal from 3.03 mt to 5.9 mt with an investment of ₹300 crore.
Explaining the rationale for adopting the OMD model for the Sahibganj facility, the Shipping Ministry official said: “There is a huge interest in the market for this terminal. Private entities have conveyed their willingness to spend ₹300 crore to expand the facility.”
The bids will be awarded to the entity quoting the highest royalty per ton of cargo handled at each of these terminals.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of NTPC at current levels. The stock recorded a ...
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...