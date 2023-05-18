In the last three decades, the Indian aviation industry has witnessed many airlines, including NEPC, Kingfisher, Modiluft, and Jet Airways, enter the sector with a bang but fail to stay in business for long.

The latest is Go First, which in recent months has been facing trouble and has sought voluntary insolvency.

What does this latest episode of an airline threatening to go off the radar mean for the Indian aviation industry?

In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, B Govindarajan of Tirwin Management, talks to businessline’s TE Raja Simhan about the impact of airline pack-offs, the financial health of airlines and more.

(Host: TE Raja Simhan, Producer: Nabodita Ganguly)

