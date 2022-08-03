hamburger

Logistics

Vistara starts operating flight on Mumbai-Jeddah route

PTI | New Delhi | Updated on: Aug 03, 2022

FILE PHOTO: A Vistara Airbus A320-200 passenger aircraft prepares to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Vistata to fly A320neo aircraft on this route

Vistara on Wednesday said it has started operating flights on the Mumbai-Jeddah route three times per week.  The inaugural flight between Maharashtra's capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 pm on Tuesday, the airline's statement noted.

The flight on this route will be operated using an A320neo aircraft, it mentioned.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India and presence of large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries.”

Published on August 03, 2022
Saudi Arabia
Vistara
new service
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you