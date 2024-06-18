Visakhapatnam Port has emerged as the leading port dealing in marine products shipments in the country by handling 3,14,199 tonnes in FY24 valued at ₹17,983.99 crore and $2,194 million in dollar terms.

JNPT, which handled 2,40,253 tonnes valued at ₹6,395.70 crore and $779.49 million in dollar terms, was in the second position. Cochin Port was placed third, handling 1,81,400 tonnes valued at ₹6,120 crore and $746.43 million in dollar terms.

Chennai (1,01903 tonnes) and Kolkata (94,559 tonnes) ports made up the top five, with shipments valued at ₹4,655 crore and ₹4,452 crore, respectively, according to figures available with the Marine Products Export Development Authority (Mpeda) said. The remaining ports handled 8,49,289 tonnes valued at ₹20.915 crore.

India exported 17,81,602 tonnes of seafood worth ₹60,523.89 crore during FY24, which was an all-time high volume despite challenges such as overseas demand in the major export destinations. India exported marine products to 132 countries, with the US and China emerging as the major importers. Frozen shrimp continued to be the major export item.

Industry sources said Andhra Pradesh is the major shrimp producing region due mainly to its thriving aquaculture industry and a high percentage of Vanammei shrimp varieties. Besides, exports of seafood products from Odisha also contributed to Visakhapatnam emerging as the leading port in the country. However, for JNPT, shipments from Gujarat enabled the port to take the second slot.