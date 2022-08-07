Water Transport Workers Federation to observe protest day on Sept 15

Water Transport Workers Federation of India has decided to observe national protest day on September 15, demanding immediate withdrawal of National Asset Monetisation Pipeline policy at port sector, which made port workers surplus, redundant, and leading to job loss.

Major Port Authorities Act 2021

The Federation cited the instance of JNPT, which facilitated early implementation of NMP, after the enactment of Major Port Authorities Act 2021, by drafting model concession agreement to allow the ports to take over the cargo-handling terminals to private parties under PPP model.

Similarly, easy facilitation of core activities, such as cargo handling and marine operations, will be handed over to contractors as per the provisions of MPA Act 2021, the two-day working committee meeting of the Federation held in Kochi observed and demanded hence the MPA Act 2021 should be scrapped.

Wage settlement

T. Narendra Rao, General Secretary, WTWFI passed a resolution urging the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways to conclude the wage settlement of port and dock workers at the earliest without any pre-condition, which could have been implemented with effect from January 1, 2022.

In another resolution, the Federation demanded immediate payment of Productivity Linked Reward to port and workers before September 30, considering the approaching festival season in the country as per the agreement in the MoU.

The working committee condemned BPCL management action for deducting 8-day wages for participating in the two-day nationwide strike as per the call by central trade unions.

Vacancies and privatisation

It demanded the filling up of all entry-level posts in the ministerial and operational levels at the earliest as these posts are lying vacant because of manpower reduction. The Federation also opposed attempts from the management to fill up some of these vacancies through manpower supply agencies.

The Federation urged the Ministry to drop the move of privatising port hospitals under PPP model, citing the outsourcing of port hospital at Mumbai under PPP project to a private company disregarding the eligibility criteria.