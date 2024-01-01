Domestic airlines flew 152 million passengers in 2023, surpassing the pre-Covid high of 144 million in 2019. On a year-on-year basis, traffic rose 23.3 per cent as airlines benefitted from the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and big-ticket events such as the G-20 summit and ICC World Cup cricket.

To put the traffic figure in perspective, 2023 traffic was 2.4x of 2013 numbers (61.4 million). While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is yet to release its December traffic bulletin, data released by the Civil Aviation Ministry show that airlines carried 13.8 million passengers in the last month of the calendar year.

“It’s a historic achievement and the beginning of a new era for civil aviation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. “There was a remarkable comeback in December after a sluggish November. Infact, December recorded highest ever monthly traffic in the history of civil aviation in India, said Ameya Joshi, founder of aviation blog, Network Thoughts.

financial issues

While airlines have been unable to deploy full capacity because of either engine or financial issues, they recorded higher loads, which contributed to passenger growth. On an average, airlines carried 416,683 passengers per day in 2023, compared to 337,657 passengers per day in 2022, said Joshi.

Going forth, air traffic is set to expand even further with addition of capacity, development of infrastructure and last-mile connectivity. “Domestic tourism will multiply,” said Jyoti Mayal, president of Travel Agents Association. Segments such as religious travel, meetings and events will contribute to air traffic growth, she added.

‘robust outlook’

IndiGo said demand for air travel remains robust in 2024 and operating environment is conducive. “The investments we are making in people, planes and infrastructure will ensure that IndiGo is well-positioned for a strong future growth,” said the airline in its 2024 outlook.