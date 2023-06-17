Eyeing a higher chunk of customers, Yatra.com has launched Yatra Prime. In this subscription model, a person buying it gets benefits such as no convenience fees over and above all ongoing offers and special fares on domestic air tickets, among others.

The company’s first-year target is to convert 7–10 per cent of our base to be part of this subscription and grow customer retention rate by 10-15 per cent, Dhruv Shringi, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Yatra Online, Inc told businessline. As of March 31, 2023, the company has served over 13.5 million customers.

Yatra.com rolled out Yatra Prime earlier this week.

“With the Yatra Prime subscription model, our first-year target is to convert 7-10 per cent of our base to be part of this subscription. Through this model, we want to retain customers and grow our retention rate by 10-15 per cent This, in turn, will reduce our cost of customer acquisition and help us grow and protect our revenues,” said Shringi.

Yatra Prime offers several benefits to its members, including eliminating convenience fees on top of ongoing offers, special fares for domestic air tickets, and access to dedicated VIP customer support. Subscribers can also enjoy milestone-based rewards to enhance their travel experiences. To celebrate the launch, Yatra offers an exclusive introductory offer for the first 10,000 subscribers, providing them additional privileges.

According to him, the company’s objective is to reduce the cost of customer acquisition and safeguard its revenue through the Yatra Prime subscription-based model. Both corporate and retail customers of Yatra.com can opt for this new offering. Yatra India serves approximately 813 large corporate customers and around 58,000 registered SME customers. Moreover, Yatra boasts an extensive inventory of approximately 103,000 hotels in over 1,400 cities and towns across India, as well as over 2 million hotels worldwide.

The subscription model is a relatively new concept for travel companies in India. While MakeMyTrip previously launched a loyalty program called MMT Black, which was free and now caters to select customers, they later introduced a paid subscription program called MMT Double Black, which has since been discontinued. Hotels and airlines also provide similar programs to their customers.

Yatra.com aims to leverage the Yatra Prime subscription model to retain customers, boost customer loyalty, and reduce customer acquisition costs. The company is optimistic about the potential growth and revenue protection this model can offer.